The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $278.05 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

