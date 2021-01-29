The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.1% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $278.05 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.19 and a 200-day moving average of $274.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.