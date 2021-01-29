The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $4,143,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG opened at $48.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

