The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades NiSource (NYSE:NI) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $25.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of NI stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $57,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $67,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

