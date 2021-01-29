The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Trading 5.5% Higher

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $20.62. 9,247,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 8,744,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

GPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.84.

The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in The Gap during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Gap in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in The Gap in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

