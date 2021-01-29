The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.63.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $245.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

