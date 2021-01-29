The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $75.44

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and traded as high as $80.63. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) shares last traded at $79.29, with a volume of 78,400 shares.

DSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

