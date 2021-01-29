The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $352.85.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $364.70 on Monday. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $389.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,036,000 after acquiring an additional 225,611 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $182,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 469,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 249,476 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

