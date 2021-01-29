The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,362,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

