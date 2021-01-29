The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $30.07. 554,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,470,000 after acquiring an additional 479,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 337,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63,553 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $5,082,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

