The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after purchasing an additional 119,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 161,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,183. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

