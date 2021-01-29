The Buckle Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,746 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 655% compared to the typical daily volume of 496 call options.

In other news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $430,611.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $564,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,588 shares of company stock worth $2,521,847 in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Buckle by 67.3% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,569,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after acquiring an additional 631,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle during the third quarter valued at $834,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Buckle by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Buckle by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in The Buckle by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after acquiring an additional 277,577 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The Buckle has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

