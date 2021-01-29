The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $230.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

NYSE:BA opened at $197.23 on Friday. The Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in The Boeing by 24.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $118,910,000 after purchasing an additional 142,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

