The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $193.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $197.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.21.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

