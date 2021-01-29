The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $194.71. The stock had a trading volume of 512,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,557,333. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.21. The stock has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

