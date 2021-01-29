The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $68.67.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

