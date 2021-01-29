The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.98. 152,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,629. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

