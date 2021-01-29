The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BPRN traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 1,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,631. The company has a market cap of $154.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

