The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

BPRN opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPRN. TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

