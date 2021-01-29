The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 price objective (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CSFB cut The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of BNS traded up C$0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,048. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.37. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$46.38 and a 52 week high of C$74.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.972002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

