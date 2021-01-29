The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $948.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.