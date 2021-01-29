The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTER opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTER. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 277.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 252,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 66.7% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Alkaline Water by 99.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

