Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on THLLY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Thales stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. Thales has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

