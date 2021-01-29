TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post $40,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $160,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.30 million, with estimates ranging from $32.68 million to $50.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,684,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after buying an additional 600,494 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 276.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,761,000 after buying an additional 3,671,841 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,917. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

