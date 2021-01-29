TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post $40,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $160,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.30 million, with estimates ranging from $32.68 million to $50.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,684,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after buying an additional 600,494 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 276.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,761,000 after buying an additional 3,671,841 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,917. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.