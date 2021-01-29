TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

TFSL stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,663. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $852,689.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,228.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TFSL. TheStreet raised shares of TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

