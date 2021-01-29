TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $100.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TFII. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ:TFII opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $77.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

