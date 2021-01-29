Tezos 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $436.32 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Tezos has a market cap of $2.25 billion and $436.32 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Tezos token can now be bought for $2.97 or 0.00008716 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 758,281,489 tokens. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

