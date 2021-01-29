Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 140166 raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

Textron stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. Textron has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

