Textron (NYSE:TXT) Trading Down 7.5%

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.61 and last traded at $45.89. 2,088,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,171,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $244,040,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 34.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after purchasing an additional 410,857 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Textron by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 860,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 122,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Textron by 17.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after buying an additional 118,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

