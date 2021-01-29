Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Increased to Buy at Summit Insights

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.23 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47. The company has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

