Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.73-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.36 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.45-3.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 19,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $2,443,271.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,875,153.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $7,315,701.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

