Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $143.35 and last traded at $127.20, with a volume of 577982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.97.

The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 20.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,667,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 837,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 620,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after acquiring an additional 99,107 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

