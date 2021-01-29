TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Trading 9.6% Higher

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.75. 107,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 47,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $47,042.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 19,100 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,011,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,330.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 88,897 shares of company stock worth $531,854. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,040 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

