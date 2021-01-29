Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Tesla stock opened at $835.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $747.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $791.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,677.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

