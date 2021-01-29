Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $12.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $823.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,271,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $747.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,677.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

