Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 337.5% during the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Tesla by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 246.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $472,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $835.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $747.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.77. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $791.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,677.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

