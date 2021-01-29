Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Short Interest Down 87.9% in January

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the December 31st total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 263.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRVCF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.38. 573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Tervita has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Tervita in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

