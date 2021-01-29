Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on TBNK. TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

