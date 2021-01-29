TerraUSD 24 Hour Volume Hits $45.87 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $264.14 million and $45.87 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 259,798,850 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

