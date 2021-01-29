Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $135.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $143.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,344 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,725. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.