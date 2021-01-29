Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Earnings Results

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.11 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.95-1.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $119.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $143.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,344 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,725. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

