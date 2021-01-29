Teradata Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,556 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 9,317% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Teradata by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Teradata stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. Teradata has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

