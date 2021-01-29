Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.71 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $17.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $19.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $48.57 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -373.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.