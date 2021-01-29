Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $20.66 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TME. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of TME opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

