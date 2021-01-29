Telos (TLOS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $73,569.00

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and approximately $73,569.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Telos has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

Telos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.