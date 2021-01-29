Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 7,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLSNY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

TLSNY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,498. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.