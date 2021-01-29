Telemus Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.42. 96,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,417. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $72.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.