Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in WestRock by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,568 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

WRK traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. 86,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,595. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

