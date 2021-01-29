Telemus Capital LLC Sells 11,839 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.94. 131,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,366. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average is $126.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

