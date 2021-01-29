Telemus Capital LLC Has $17.21 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after buying an additional 80,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.54. The company had a trading volume of 262,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

